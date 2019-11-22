/ / / Michigan manufacturing association helps local facilities grow and improve their businesses

Helping small manufacturers find the expertise and services they need with a single phone call to better improve and grow their businesses is the key focus of a manufacturers association that was launched Thursday.

Leaders from several existing organizations partnering with the newly created Michigan Manufacturers and Technology Association called the new all-encompassing organization a unique one-stop shop unlike any other to help manufacturers thrive.

MMTA Executive Director Duane Berger said the new group will work with several existing groups to provide "a suite of services" primarily focused on giving business owners a quick connection to experts who can connect them with the resources they need.

