Plant Services

/ / / Mexican packaging company to open new plant in Virginia
Manufacturing News

Mexican packaging company to open new plant in Virginia

By The Washington Post

Oct 24, 2019

A Mexican packaging company is planning to build a new manufacturing plant in Virginia that will create more than 60 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that the Old Dominion had won the $65 million project over North Carolina and Georgia.

Mexico City-based Cartograf plans to build the plant in Chesterfield County. The company makes micro-corrugated printed packaging and other products.

To learn more, read "Virginia governor announces new manufacturing plant" from The Washington Post.

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 