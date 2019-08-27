/ / / Medical marijuana industry rewarding manufacturing workers who lost prospects when companies left

After 20 years of steady decline in manufacturing jobs and manufacturing companies around Summit County, workers who would have filled those positions are finding new opportunities in the medical marijuana industry.

"I think it's really needed," said Vireo Health Ohio General Manager Marie Walchalk. "We've seen too many companies go under."

She worked in manufacturing and printing for about 20 years watching as more than 200 companies shut down in Summit County, putting thousands of people out of work. Walchalk found her way to running Vireo Health's medical marijuana processing facility in Akron.

