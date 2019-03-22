/ / / Mazda Toyota begins hiring process for new $1.6B Huntsville plant

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing made the first in a series of job announcements for the new Huntsville AL manufacturing plant. The company is currently hiring professional staff and skilled maintenance

"Someone ready and willing to learn how to do business, learn how to build vehicles the Mazda Toyota way," said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration. "That's what we're looking for."

The new $1.6 billion manufacturing plant is currently seeking Facility Maintenance, Multi-Skilled Maintenance as well as Tool and Die Team Members. The rate of pay is based on experience and skill level and ranges from $23.50 to $33.00 per hour, according to the company. The hiring process for production workers is predicted to start in Fall 2019 and continue until the plant is at fully staffed.

Interested applicants should visit: www.aidt.edu/jobs to view a full list of required skills and to apply.

