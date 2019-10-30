/ / / Matching manufacturing companies with workers is harder than you might think

Connecting workers to manufacturing jobs is a lot harder today than it was 50 years ago. Manufacturing is no longer what it once was in Chicago. Many of the industry’s low-skilled jobs have moved abroad, while others just grew obsolete with technological advances. Several companies also moved to the suburbs.

Still, hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs have remained in the region. But those jobs may seem like a world away from many communities on Chicago’s South and West sides that relied heavily upon the industry decades ago.

The suburban locations of today’s manufacturers make them hard to reach, the industry’s technological advances require greater skills, and manufacturing’s fading presence has diminished the industry’s attractiveness to modern youth.

To learn more, read "The Manufacturing Mismatch" from WBEZ 91.5 Chicago.



