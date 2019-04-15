However much credit President Trump may deserve, there’s no question that jobs in manufacturing — long the sick child of the U.S. economy — have turned up nicely since he took office.

See also: "Facing workforce change: Do recruitment, retention, engagement better" on PlantServices.com.

What’s not so clear is how much good that surge has done for hundreds of thousands of American factory workers. Manufacturing wage gains have lagged so much that, for the first time on record, the average hourly pay for all factory workers this year is less than for employees in service businesses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read the full story, "Manufacturing up, wages not so much," at bostonherald.com.