/ / / Manufacturing slump spooks business leaders

The politically important manufacturing sector is being choked by President Trump's trade war with China, and business leaders tell Axios that the tariffs threaten to upend the economy if not addressed soon.

Driving the news: The manufacturing sector added 18,000 jobs in September of last year, following a steady rise in employment.

But just one year later, the pace of gains has slowed: Last month, the sector cut thousands of jobs for the 2nd time this year.

A closely watched index that tracks the health of the industry also showed that manufacturing is in the worst shape since before President Trump took office — contracting for 2 straight months. The last time the sector contracted was in 2016.

