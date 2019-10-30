/ / / Manufacturing on Chicago’s West Side: What was lost and what could be regained

Brach’s candy corn. Whoppers' Malted Milk Balls. Lincoln Logs. Pinball machines. Electric organs. Televisions and radios. Rock-Ola jukeboxes. Schwinn bicycles. It wasn’t so long ago that Chicago was the premier supplier of these goods to the world.

In fact, many residents in Chicago’s West Side neighborhoods could proudly boast that theirs were the hands that made them. And in return, the trades provided well for them.

“The time that I spent at Brach’s, it was a good place to work,” said Charles Miller, who worked 13 years at the candy manufacturing complex where the Austin, Humboldt Park and West Garfield Park neighborhoods meet. “[There were] plenty of jobs, neighborhood jobs. I think I made more money there than any other place I ever worked since I’ve been in the city.”

