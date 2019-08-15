/ / / Manufacturing labor productivity decreases 1.6%

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 2.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today, as output increased 1.9 percent and hours worked decreased 0.4 percent.

Manufacturing sector labor productivity decreased 1.6 percent in the second quarter of 2019, as output decreased 2.1 percent and hours worked declined 0.5 percent. Productivity declined 0.9 percent in the durable manufacturing sector, reflecting a 1.8-percent decrease in output and a 0.9-percent decrease in hours worked. Productivity decreased 2.6 percent in the nondurable manufacturing sector as output fell 2.4 percent and hours worked rose 0.3 percent. Over the last four quarters, total manufacturing sector productivity increased 0.2 percent, as output increased 0.4 percent and hours worked increased 0.2 percent. Unit labor costs in the manufacturing sector increased 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, and increased 4.3 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

To learn more read "Productivity and Costs, Second Quarter 2019, Preliminary" from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.