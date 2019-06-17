/ / / Manufacturing job growth is not even across the country

Manufacturing job growth has sped-up modestly in the U.S. during the past two years, but these gains have not been equal in all parts of the country, with the sector showing greater strength in western states and weakness in the northeast.

That’s according to a new report from the think tank Economic Innovation Group. The sector has steadily added jobs since 2010, the authors note. But even if current trends continue it would take over 20 years for manufacturing employment levels to return to where they were in 2000.

Average annual job growth edged up to 1.3% during the first two years of President Trump’s time in office, from around 1.2% between 2010 and 2016. This uptick, the researchers say, translates to an average of about 30,000 additional jobs added annually.

