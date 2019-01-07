Plant Services

Manufacturing industry posts biggest annual job gain in 20 years

Manufacturing industry posts biggest annual job gain in 20 years

By CNBC

Jan 07, 2019

The manufacturing industry posted net job gains of 284,000 over 2018, capping its best calendar year since 1997.

A priority for President Donald Trump, manufacturing saw marked hiring in December with an additional 32,000 jobs. Most of the gains occurred in blue-collar durable goods manufacturing, with growth in fabricated metals and computer and electronic products, the Labor Department said in its release.

Read the full story at cnbc.com.

