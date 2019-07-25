/ / / Manufacturing exec sentenced to 18 months in prison for bribery

A Delaware man will spend 18 months behind bars for his involvement in a bribery scheme that helped land millions of dollars in Amtrak contracts for the manufacturing company where he worked, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Donald Scott Cruthers, 45, of Milford, was formerly the vice president of sales and marketing at First State Manufacturing. He and his co-defendant, John Gonzales, admitted to bribing Timothy Miller, the former lead contract administrator for federal procurement at Amtrak.

Prosecutors said Cruthers and Gonzales give Miller cash payments totaling approximately $20,000 and provided trips to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in exchange for more than $7.6 million in federally funded fleet maintenance contracts from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Rail Administration. The scheme took place between August 2015 and July 2017.

