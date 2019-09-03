/ / / Manufacturing data causes stock market to drop

U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first time in nearly three years — a sign the trade war with China is weighing down a crucial sector of the economy.

The news sent stocks dropping Tuesday morning. The Dow lost 330 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 stock index lost 0.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its manufacturing index slid to 49.1 last month, from 51.2 in July. Any reading below 50 means a contraction, and August's figure is the lowest for the index since January 2016.

A global softening in demand, worsened by an increasingly high-risk trade war between the U.S. and China, appears to be hurting American manufacturers. More than half of the public comments from companies surveyed by ISM pointed to economic uncertainty as a drag on their businesses.

