/ / / Manufacturing company sued for failing to pay overtime

An Arkansas woman is suing a Houston company, alleging she was not paid the appropriate rate for the hours she worked.

Ramona Nuse filed a complaint June 6 in the Houston Division of the Southern District of Texas against Kingdom Manufacturing LLC and Kingdom Manufacturing AR LLC of Houston and Fort Smith, Arkansas, alleging violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to the complaint, Nuse was employed by Kingdom in a clerical position from May-November 2018. The suit alleges during the course of her employment Nuse would regularly work in excess of 50 hours per week. Despite the overtime hours worked, the plaintiff was not paid appropriately for work beyond 40 hours per week as required by the FLSA

To learn more, read "Employee alleges manufacturing company failed to pay proper overtime" from SE Texas Record.