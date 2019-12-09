/ / / Manufacturing capital expenditures to decrease 2.1% in 2020

U.S. manufacturers expect to reduce capital spending in 2020, a trend that could limit a rebound in the sector even as companies see profits improving.

Factory executives forecast capital expenditures will decrease 2.1% in 2020, which if realized would be the first annual decline in 11 years, according to a semiannual survey from the Institute for Supply Management released Monday. That compares to a reported increase of 6.4% in 2019. Managers at non-manufacturing firms expect a 1.3% rise next year, slower than 2019’s increase of 2%.

While the group’s monthly data show the manufacturing sector is currently contracting, the report indicates a turnaround may begin in the first half of 2020 and pick up later in the year. Factories remain in a fragile position after tumbling into recession earlier this year, though concerns have abated that the weakness will spread into the broader economy amid strong job gains.

