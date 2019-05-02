/ / / Manufacturing adds 5,000 jobs in April as private payrolls surge by 275K overall

The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in April as payrolls in the services sector grew by the most in more than two years, according to data released Wednesday by ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

Private payrolls grew by 275,000 last month, the biggest increase since July, when they expanded by 284,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected private payrolls growth of 177,000.

The economy added just 5,000 manufacturing jobs while mining employment declined by 2,000.

