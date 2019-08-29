/ / / Manufacturing activity stagnant: Richmond Fed

Manufacturing activity in five states and the District of Columbia remains stagnant, despite a small improvement in August. This is the latest data point to illustrate the sector remains under pressure.

That's according to the Richmond Fed monthly Survey of Manufacturing Activity, released Tuesday. The results were modestly positive, compared to July's weak manufacturing activity yet not enough to illustrate a recovery in the sector which is likely being impacted by the ongoing trade war with China.

