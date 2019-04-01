Manufacturing activity rebounds in March
Apr 01, 2019
U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded a bit more than expected in March, according to an industry report released on Monday, as production, new orders and hiring all picked up.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose to 55.3 from 54.2 in February, which had marked the lowest level since November 2016. The reading was slightly above expectations of 54.5 from a Reuters poll of 69 economists.
Read the full story, "Manufacturing activity rebounds in March, construction spending hits 9-month high in February," at cnbc.com.
