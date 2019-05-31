/ / / Manufacturers warn on 'devastating consequences' of Mexico tariffs

U.S. manufacturers warned on Friday that President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on Mexico could have a “devastating” impact on the economy and may jeopardize the administration’s efforts to win passage of a new North American trade accord.

Late Thursday, Trump shocked markets by threatening to slap 5% surcharges on Mexican imports beginning June 10, as part of a demand that the country do more to contain a surge of migrants streaming across the border.

Both the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and the American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC) — a lobbying group representing powerhouse automakers like Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) — came out strongly against the threat of tariffs, which come as the United States Mexico Canada trade agreement languishes in Congress.

