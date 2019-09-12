/ / / Manufacturers urge Congress to reauthorize Ex-Im Bank

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) led a coalition of over 200 companies requesting that Congress pass a long-term reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank, which is set to expire on Sept. 30.

The last reauthorization of the bank, which facilitates exports from U.S. businesses by guaranteeing loans for foreign buyers, was signed by then-President Obama in 2015.

Since then, the bank has experienced major turmoil, and advocates are pushing for a long-term reauthorization to finally stabilize it.

