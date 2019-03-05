/ / / Manufacturers remain optimistic, according to NAM survey

The National Association of Manufacturers has released the results of the Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey for the first quarter of 2019.

The survey shows nine consecutive quarters of record optimism, with an average of 91.8% of manufacturers positive about their own company’s outlook over that time frame, compared to an average of 68.6% across 2015 and 2016. The survey’s release coincided with Vice President Mike Pence’s address to the NAM’s 2019 Spring Board of Directors Meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Manufacturers’ concerns about the nation’s crumbling infrastructure continue to rise, with more than 77% saying the state of infrastructure is not up to standards and threatens their competitiveness. The NAM continues to press Congress for a robust investment with the release last week of its infrastructure blueprint, “Building to Win.”

To learn more, read "NAM survey: Record optimism among manufacturers continues" from Modern Materials Handling.