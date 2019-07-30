/ / / Manufacturers' investment decisions are affected by uncertainty: Rockwell Automation CEO

The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China is causing uncertainty for manufacturers who are looking to expand their investments, according to Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret.

“Uncertainty impacts manufacturers in a couple of ways,” he said on “The Claman Countdown” Opens a New Window. Thursday. “One, they have concerns about their cost inputs and the accumulative impact of trade and tariff disputes….they want to make sure that they have predictable stable demand for their products.”

Read the full story, "Manufacturers' investment decisions are affected by uncertainty," at foxbusiness.com.