/ / / Manufacturers complain of skills gap as employment falls in March

Manufacturers are eagerly looking to hire an estimated 4.6 million workers in the next decade, but a massive skills gap is standing in their way, according to a new study.

With the tightest labor market in nearly 50 years, employers are scrambling to attract workers who have the desired skills for job openings. The greatest number of job openings within the manufacturing sector are in transportation equipment, followed by chemicals, computer and electronic products, and machinery.

The skills that are necessary for jobs in this subset of manufacturing include systems engineering, project management as well as software development, according to Burning Glass Technologies, a software company that compiles data on current labor market trends.

