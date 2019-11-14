/ / / Manufacturer involved in pollution investigation is overdue in completing state-mandated changes

WCCO has learned the manufacturing plant at the center of a number of pollution investigations has not completed changes mandated by a state agency.

One week ago, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered Water Gremlin to alter its use of hazardous waste. The White Bear Township facility had to make some immediate changes, others within a month.

While some progress has been made, the MPCA told WCCO on Wednesday six action items are overdue. They include managing hazardous waste streams and contacting police and fire to coordinate services in case of an emergency.

