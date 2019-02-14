Man killed while cleaning machine at Southern California manufacturing facility
Feb 14, 2019
An employee at a Southern California manufacturing plant was fatally injured Monday when a machine he was cleaning somehow turned on, authorities said.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified of the accident at German Machined Products Inc. in Gardena and has opened an investigation, spokesman Frank Polizzi said.
German Machined Products specializes in machining and assembly for the aerospace industry, according to its website.
Read the full story at latimes.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments