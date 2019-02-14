Plant Services

Man killed while cleaning machine at Southern California manufacturing facility

By the Los Angeles Times

Feb 14, 2019

An employee at a Southern California manufacturing plant was fatally injured Monday when a machine he was cleaning somehow turned on, authorities said.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified of the accident at German Machined Products Inc. in Gardena and has opened an investigation, spokesman Frank Polizzi said.

German Machined Products specializes in machining and assembly for the aerospace industry, according to its website.

Read the full story at latimes.com.

