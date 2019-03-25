Plant Services

/ / / Man crushed to death at Indiana steel plant

By WANE (Fort Wayne, IN)

Mar 25, 2019

A worker at the Steel Dynamics plant in Indiana's Whitley County has died in a workplace accident.

First responders were called just before 1 p.m. Friday to the Steel Dynamics mill on a reported injury. Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger said Monday that medics tried to treat and resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dellinger said 55-year-old Kevin Sieber died as a result of crush injuries and his death was ruled accidental. The line Sieber was working on reportedly is a brand-new line put into operation within the past month or two.

Read the full story, "Coroner: Man crushed to death at SDI plant," at wane.com.

