A recent explosion killed one firefighter and injured six other people at an office building for an organization that serves people with disabilities in Farmington, Me., about 70 miles west of Bangor, according to The New York Times.

The group’s maintenance man, Larry Lord, had smelled propane in the basement, evacuated the building and called the fire department, Landry says, adding that at full capacity, the building would have had about 20 people inside, Mr. Landry said.

“Larry really saved a lot of lives,” Landry says. “If he hadn’t taken care of things in the basement, this could have been a lot worse.”

Read the full story, "Maintenance Tech Saves Lives in Maine Building Explosion," at www.facilitiesnet.com.