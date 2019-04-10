Plant Services

Look who's hiring in manufacturing

By Crain's Chicago Business

Apr 10, 2019

Drugmakers and companies that make medical supplies and equipment posted the bulk of the manufacturing industry’s job openings in Illinois last year, according to a new study.

Medline Industries, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie and GE, which headquarters its health care unit in Chicago, advertised the most manufacturing jobs in Illinois in 2018, said Chad Moutray, chief economist for the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Manufacturers. 

Nearly 19 percent of such openings advertised last year in Illinois were for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

