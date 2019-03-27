Plant Services

/ / / Look inside Tropicana plant reveals manufacturing operation with precise processes, staggering numbers

Look inside Tropicana plant reveals manufacturing operation with precise processes, staggering numbers

By Grier Ferguson, Business Observer Florida

Mar 27, 2019

One of the main sources of Tropicana orange juice — one of the most widely recognized orange juice brands in the world — comes from a plant in Bradenton. But for the most part that facility, which, along with a smaller plant in Fort Pierce service all of North America with Tropicana OJ, does its work relatively out of the way.

While mostly closed off, a recent peek behind the scenes, during a plant tour for Florida Recycling Partnership members, reveals one of the area’s most prolific manufacturing ventures. The processes, explained by Bradenton Plant Director Cliff McDerment, reveal precise attention to detail and a focus on the final product — good guidelines for any business.

The plant, along with PepsiCo, Tropicana’s owner, have embarked on a mission to become more sustainable. Over the last two years, McDerment says the plant lowered the amount of waste going into landfills by 50%. The costs savings of the reduction are hard to quantify, company officials say, but the sustainability efforts will continue.

Read the full story, "Look inside Tropicana plant," at www.businessobserverfl.com.

 

 

