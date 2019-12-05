When discussing intelligent manufacturing, it can be harmful to dwell on the technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning. Too often, when business leaders focus on technologies, they tend to view them as silver bullets that will fix everything. Instead, it’s better to think of your digital deployment strategy as a journey that will help you solve more—and more complex—problems. In practice, that means focusing on the proven use cases—whether or not they involve AI, machine learning or any other emerging technology.

The previous article on this topic focused on reaping the low-hanging fruit: reducing variability, addressing quality and machine problems faster, and having a system identify and alert operators when issues happen.

These are perennial problems that manufacturers face and solving them faster drives value creation. The next step is to leverage the power of data analytics to solve problems that you otherwise would not be able to.

