/ / / Laid off from his insurance job, James Rosado now stands to earn a six-figure salary in manufacturing

James Rosado was 45 when his insurance job in Avon got cut, leaving the mid-career underwriter and manager to hunt for work in a contracting industry.

A job services program for displaced workers has helped Rosado, now 50, break into a more stable industry, by retooling him as a precision machinist. Rosado is one of about 135 people this year to enroll in a regional program for those cast out from Connecticut’s sluggish job markets, like insurance and retail, to break into fields where they can advance, like manufacturing and health care.

Read the full story, "James Rosado was laid off from his insurance job. Now he stands to earn a six-figure salary working in manufacturing," at courant.com.