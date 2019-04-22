Plant Services

Kraft Heinz replaces CEO after $15B writedown

By James Fontanella-Khan and Alistair Gray, for Financial Times

Apr 22, 2019

Kraft Heinz’s chief executive is leaving the food company after a profit warning that shook the global consumer goods industry.

Bernardo Hees will be replaced at the end of June by Miguel Patricio, an executive at the brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, backed by the Brazilian investment group 3G Capital, which also controls Kraft Heinz.

The leadership change comes at a testing time for Kraft Heinz. The maker of Kraft processed cheese, Heinz tomato ketchup and HP Sauce took a $15 billion writedown in February due to a drop in the value of some of its biggest brands. The Chicago-based company also revealed it had received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and cut its dividend by one-third.

Following news of the multi-billion-dollar writedown Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has a large stake, admitted for the first time that he had overpaid for Kraft’s merger with Heinz.

Read the full story, "Kraft Heinz replaces CEO after $15B writedown" at www.ft.com.

