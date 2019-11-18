/ / / Keystone Pipeline experiences fourth oil spill in nine years

A section of the Keystone Pipeline spilled half an Olympic swimming pool’s worth of sludgy oil into a North Dakota wetland on 29 October. Cleanup is underway, but ecologists say that residue from this type of oil spill could persist in the wetlands for a long time.

“There is big difference between conventional oil and the oil that we mine in Canada’s oil sands region” where the oil in this spill came from, said Diane Orihel, an assistant professor in aquatic ecotoxicology at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The tar sands oil that runs through the pipeline from Canada “contains a heavy oil called bitumen,” she said. “This bitumen is like peanut butter. It’s hard to push peanut butter through a straw. Likewise, it’s hard to push bitumen through a pipeline.” The industry cuts the sludge with a lighter gas, called a diluent, to flow it through the pipes, “somewhat like thinning a soup that’s too thick.”

To learn more, read "Keystone Pipeline Spills 9,120 Barrels of Oil in Dakota Wetlands" from EOS.