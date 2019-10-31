/ / / Judge allows manufacturer to reopen after the poisoning of 12 children

A Ramsey County judge will allow a manufacturing plant to re-open after state officials shut it down when tests found high levels of toxic metal in the children of some employees.

WCCO reports the judge granted an injunction to Water Gremlin Thursday, but ordered it closed for another 24 hours while the company develops a plan to reopen. The judge said operations could resume on a reduced operational level this weekend. The plant is normally closed on Saturday and Sunday.

