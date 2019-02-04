January U.S. manufacturing activity bounces back
Feb 04, 2019
U.S. manufacturing bounced back in January with the ISM Index rising 2.3 percentage points from the December reading of 54.3 percent to 56.6 percent for January. New Orders Index registered 58.2 percent, an increase of 6.9 percentage points from December despite New Export Orders slipping 1.0 percent.
While U.S. manufacturing activity appears to be humming along, elsewhere in the world, it is slowing.
Read the full story at forbes.com.
