Ivanka Trump and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) are set to announce a major expansion of a skills training and apprenticeship program created by Toyota Motor North America, according to a copy of an upcoming statement first seen by The Hill.

The announcement will come when the president's daughter and White House adviser, along with NAM chief executive Jay Timmons and Toyota North American Executive Vice President Chris Nielsen, pay a visit to the Alabama Robotics Technology Park.

Toyota’s Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program will now be managed by the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner for NAM.

Read the full story, "Ivanka Trump, manufacturing group to announce expansion of skilled training program," at thehill.com.