/ / / It takes a village to realize the promise of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 promises to create the 4th industrial revolution and digitally transform manufacturing in both discrete and process industries.

Depending on who you talk to, it has been touted as being able to solve some very compelling challenges that manufacturing companies face in today’s market – from extreme supply, demand and design variability, to emerging markets of one and the growing need for rapid innovation.

The digital transformation required to enable Industry 4.0 – automation, integration, and optimization of processes and manufacturing lines - especially in an existing facility, often requires several solutions, and onboarding and connectivity of numerous pieces of equipment (including brownfield), often from numerous asset vendors.

