/ / / ISM Manufacturing Index falls to 10-year low as China trade war takes toll

The ISM manufacturing index unexpectedly fell deeper into contraction, posting the weakest U.S. reading since the end of the last recession as a global slowdown and the U.S.-China trade war increasingly weigh on the sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index erased solid gains and turned negative. The Nasdaq composite erased all of its gains.

The Institute for Supply Management's factory index slipped to 47.8 in September, the lowest since June 2009, according to data Tuesday. The figure missed all estimates in a Bloomberg survey that had called for an increase from August's 49.1.

As the group's production gauge slipped to a 10-year low, the employment measure dropped to the lowest since January 2016. That's a worrying sign before a jobs report Friday that's forecast to show private payroll growth remains subdued.

