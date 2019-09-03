The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index fell to 49.1% in August from 51.2% in July.

Any reading below 50% indicates a contraction in activity. This is the lowest reading since January 2016. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal forecast the ISM factory index to slip to 51.0 in August.

The new orders index sank 3.6 points to 47.2% and the production index fell 1.3 points to 49.5%. Only nine of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in August and only three reported gains in new orders.

Comments from supply managers reflected “a notable decrease in business confidence” in August, the ISM said.

To learn more, read "ISM manufacturing index falls below 50, signals contraction" from MarketWatch.