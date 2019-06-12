/ / / Is manufacturing's 'Trump bump' gone?

Manufacturing had been one of the big winners during the Trump administration, but the surge appears to have stalled and tariffs could be at least partly to blame.

Recent readings for the sector show activity falling well off the hot pace it had shown for most of 2018.

Nearly a half million manufacturing jobs have been added since Trump took office, but only 13,000 this year.

