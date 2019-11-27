/ / / Is generative design the next step in manufacturing's evolution?

New production materials and methods have begun to revolutionize how we make things. If we look at individual manufacturing innovations in areas like the use of carbon fiber in passenger aircraft, Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD-CAM), additive manufacturing (AM), or industrial robots streamlining work on factory floors, there are countless ways that advanced manufacturing is helping us to make things lighter, cheaper, and better.

But how do you tie all the potential opportunities together to reach the optimum solutions? That’s where the concept of generative design can help bring all the different facets of modern production to bear on producing the best answers possible.

