/ / / Is additive manufacturing the key to achieving zero landfill waste?

Eaton Corporation has recognized additive manufacturing as a valuable method for achieving Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) status for a number of its sites.

Eaton’s ZWTL initiative involves reuse, recycling, composting, and waste incineration for energy generation. Thus far, approximately 148 of its sites have achieved ZWTL status. The company aims to convert all facilities to this certification by 2030.

With Eaton’s growing involvement in additive manufacturing for the aerospace sector, its waste reduction capabilities are also being considered. As stated in Eaton’s 2018 Sustainability report, “Rather than traditional methods of manufacturing, largely based on subtractive manufacturing or forming, additive manufacturing has the potential to decrease waste and scrap from the production process by putting material only where it’s needed.”

