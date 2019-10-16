/ / / Is a bring-your-own-device policy right for manufacturing?

Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is a popular new workplace policy that permits employees to bring their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops into work. Employees can access all company applications, data, and systems via their own devices rather than relying on ones provided by their employer.

The BYOD market, which is expected to rise to $367 billion by 2022, has its obvious benefits. It significantly reduces costs incurred through the purchase of expensive devices, network plans, and IT training for all staff. Employees tend to be happier and more productive when using devices to which they are accustomed. They’re likely to work longer hours but, with the increased flexibility, work-life balance is improved and staff turnover reduced.

On the other hand, the BYOD system raises some concerns relating to privacy and security. Company-owned devices are secure, password-encrypted and virus-protected by default. For employers, it’s worrying to think that employees could be carrying around highly sensitive, non-secured company information on their personal devices.

