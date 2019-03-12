Iowa OSHA proposes fines over man's workplace death
Mar 12, 2019
An Iowa safety agency has proposed fining a Dubuque manufacturer nearly $26,000 over the workplace death of a Wisconsin man.
The Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently issued a citation to A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co. Authorities say 46-year-old Dennis Hall died Dec. 6 after becoming trapped in equipment at the plant. OSHA investigators say Hall "fell through the unguarded floor hole to a moving conveyor and was transported into other mechanical hazards resulting in fatal injuries."
