/ / / Iowa OSHA proposes fines over man's workplace death

By the Associated Press via the Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

An Iowa safety agency has proposed fining a Dubuque manufacturer nearly $26,000 over the workplace death of a Wisconsin man.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently issued a citation to A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co. Authorities say 46-year-old Dennis Hall died Dec. 6 after becoming trapped in equipment at the plant. OSHA investigators say Hall "fell through the unguarded floor hole to a moving conveyor and was transported into other mechanical hazards resulting in fatal injuries."

