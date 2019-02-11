/ / / Intel inside Ireland: $8 billion manufacturing plant planned

Intel is looking to ramp up its manufacturing abilities with a massive new 110,000m2 manufacturing plant planned in Co Kildare, Ireland. This new plant will expand an already huge 90,000m2 manufacturing plant.

The huge new facility has a budget of $8 billion, will take 4 years to complete with the help of 3000 construction workers and once its finished it'll hire 1600 people. Intel's new planned facility will be an add-on to its Leixlip campus which houses 4500 employees.

Intel's new manufacturing plant will have 8 massive water tanks that will be up to 63m tall, there'll be other facilities that will include backup generators, wastewater treatment plants, and more. The reasoning behind the wastewater treatment plants is that the new manufacturing facility will use a crazy 37 million liters (or 9.7 million gallons) of water every day.

