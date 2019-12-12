Plant Services

Intel and Apple go green with advanced manufacturing processes

By Heather Clancy for GreenBiz

Dec 12, 2019

Two of the most influential companies in producing the guts of information technology — the chips and gadgets underlying the digital economy and cloud services — are touting advances that are transforming their traditional production processes.

Apple’s specific milestone — its first purchase last week of aluminum produced commercially using carbon-free smelting technology developed by industry giants Alcoa and Rio Tinto — relates to a quest it began almost three years ago to address the carbon footprint of a core component for its enclosures. The joint venture that produced the material is Elysis, a Montreal-based organization backed with more than $144 million, including $10 million from Apple.

Although Apple didn’t disclose how much of the material it purchased, or what it paid, this is more than a test batch — the material was produced in Pittsburgh, but Elysis is ramping up operations in Pennsylvania, Quebec and France. Full-scale commercialization is anticipated around the 2024 timeframe.

