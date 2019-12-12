/ / / Intel and Apple go green with advanced manufacturing processes

Two of the most influential companies in producing the guts of information technology — the chips and gadgets underlying the digital economy and cloud services — are touting advances that are transforming their traditional production processes.

Apple’s specific milestone — its first purchase last week of aluminum produced commercially using carbon-free smelting technology developed by industry giants Alcoa and Rio Tinto — relates to a quest it began almost three years ago to address the carbon footprint of a core component for its enclosures. The joint venture that produced the material is Elysis, a Montreal-based organization backed with more than $144 million, including $10 million from Apple.

Although Apple didn’t disclose how much of the material it purchased, or what it paid, this is more than a test batch — the material was produced in Pittsburgh, but Elysis is ramping up operations in Pennsylvania, Quebec and France. Full-scale commercialization is anticipated around the 2024 timeframe.

To learn more, read "Intel, Apple tout circular, carbon-free manufacturing" from GreenBiz.