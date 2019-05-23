/ / / Inspectors say FAA pressures them to ignore critical plane problems

Two Federal Aviation Administration inspectors – each with a decade of experience with the FAA – say they have an urgent message for U.S. travelers: "people's lives" could be at stake.

"I've had reports that I had entered into our database one day were there and the next morning, they're gone," one told "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil.

They say managers at the FAA pressure inspectors like them to ignore critical safety issues like corrosion or making sure vendors were FAA compliant and retaliated if inspectors refused to back off.



"I've been flat out told to back off," one inspector said. "I've had airlines contact my management and ask them not to assign me any inspections to that airline."

The other inspector said they've "repeatedly" been punished for finding a problem and reporting it and they're not alone: "It's very widespread."



A 2016 Inspector General's report echoes their concerns.

