Ingersoll Rand announces intent to end manufacturing at Cheektowaga, NY, plant
Jan 23, 2019
Ingersoll Rand on Tuesday announced its "intent" to end manufacturing operations at its Cheektowaga plant by July, a decision the company said would eliminate 300 jobs.
A union official estimated 150 to 160 hourly workers would be included in the cuts. But Ingersoll Rand left open the possibility of keeping manufacturing going at the site.
"The company is in the process of completing due diligence to make a final decision, including discussions with the union," said Misty Zelent, an Ingersoll Rand spokeswoman.
Read the full story at buffalonews.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments