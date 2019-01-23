/ / / Ingersoll Rand announces intent to end manufacturing at Cheektowaga, NY, plant

Ingersoll Rand on Tuesday announced its "intent" to end manufacturing operations at its Cheektowaga plant by July, a decision the company said would eliminate 300 jobs.

A union official estimated 150 to 160 hourly workers would be included in the cuts. But Ingersoll Rand left open the possibility of keeping manufacturing going at the site.

"The company is in the process of completing due diligence to make a final decision, including discussions with the union," said Misty Zelent, an Ingersoll Rand spokeswoman.

Read the full story at buffalonews.com.