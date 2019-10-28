/ / / Indonesian investigators spread blame in Lion Air crash, but mostly fault Boeing and FAA

The improper design and certification of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, coupled with an overwhelmed flight crew battling a malfunctioning system they could not properly identify, led to the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in October, according to a report by Indonesian authorities.

Most of the blame was centered on Boeing and the FAA, pinpointing the design and certification of the 737 Max 8 as the primary root of the problems.

"During the design and certification of the Boeing 737 8 (MAX), assumptions were made about flight crew response to malfunctions which, even though consistent with current industry guidelines, turned out to be incorrect," investigators wrote as the first of nine contributing factors to the crash. Investigators also found that Boeing was able to design and test its own system without proper oversight or a thorough safety assessment from the FAA.

Read the full story, "Investigators spread blame in Lion Air crash, but mostly fault Boeing and FAA," at cnn.com.