Indiana prison is working to close the skills gap by training inmates for manufacturing jobs
Nov 14, 2019
The Indiana Department of Correction is trying to help fill voids in the state’s manufacturing workforce by preparing and training low-risk inmates before they are released.
Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County in southern Indiana recently graduated its first cohort of the Catapult Training Program, following a four-week course in basic manufacturing skills.
“It’s designed to help soon-to-be-released offenders obtain the security of meaningful employment,” said Branchville Deputy Warden Dan Mitchell.
To learn more, read "Southern Indiana prison trains inmates for manufacturing jobs" from WISHTV.com Indiana.